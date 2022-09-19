Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Witness your favorite Disney characters come to life at Disney On Ice this October in Abu Dhabi!

Many Filipinos lived through the 90s and 00s filled with mesmerizing and inspiring stories of Disney Princesses and Disney Characters that taught them important life values while entertaining them with memorable songs and mystifying animation.

There is little doubt that Disney movies have long been a part of many Filipino households, particularly OFW families. The charm of Disney movies never seems to fade from Filipinos’ imaginations, with its storylines that touch the hearts of children of all ages.

And now, the whole family and OFW barkada can enjoy a unique show right here in Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital, as Disney brings some of its most renowned characters to life!

Disney on Ice presents “Mickey and Friends” welcomes OFWs from throughout the UAE to see timeless stories brought to life. The five-day exhibition will take place from October 12 to 16 at Etihad Area, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, and will feature characters from numerous Disney films!

With their awe-inspiring dancing and fun-filled performances, Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy will provide a spectacular greeting.

See how Cinderella, Rapunzel, Snow White, Mulan, Belle, Ariel, Jasmine, Merida, and Tiana attain their dreams through bravery, generosity, and perseverance.

Travel to Arendelle with Anna and Elsa to learn how love is the most powerful of all magics. Join Moana in her high-seas adventure to save her island. Swim with Dory and Hank while they look for her parents. Celebrate true friendship with the Toy Story gang and experience Joy, Sadness, and other Inside Out Emotions.

Ticket prices start from AED 84. Show timings are as follows:

Wednesday, October 12 — 7:30 pm

Thursday, October 13 — 7:30 pm

Friday, October 14 — 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 15  — 11:30am, 3:30pm and 7:30pm

Sunday, October 16 — 11:30am, 3:30pm and 7:30pm

Tickets are available through the official website of Etihad Arena at: https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/event-booking/disney-on-ice-2022

