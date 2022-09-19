Marjorie Barretto vows to protect her daughter Julia Barretto

Actress Marjorie Barretto assures her daughter Julia that she will do her best to protect her.

In an Instagram post, Marjorie shared a photo of her daughter and said that she was proud of what she has become.

“Dearest Jul, I LOVE you with the kind of love that you can trust. Love that you can depend on, and the kind that will protect you and never betray you. Maybe you need to hear this today… I am so proud of you, Juli. I am so blessed to be able to call you my child,” Marjorie wrote on Instagram.

RELATED STORY: Julia Barretto reveals not yet ready to forgive Dennis Padilla

“Here we go again, back in our family bubble shutting off the noise outside. Only choosing to be grateful for the good things that is in front of us. Remember Jul, God is all knowing,” she added.

The message comes after Julia gave an interview with Karen Davila and said that she is not yet ready to forgive his father Dennis Padilla.

Dennis responded in a series of social media posts but deleted it after.

Dennis claimed the one who financially helped them when they were moving from one house to another.

“Ako ang dapat takbuhan mo Julia…. I defended you pero nagalit pa kayo sa akin… Sobra kayo… Ano etong mga kwento mo kay Karen??” Dennis said.

READ ON: Marjorie Barretto to speak up about Dennis Padilla, kids ‘in time’

Dennis added that he already apologized a number of times but this was not enough.

“Ang buong bahay ko… Ang halaga katumbas lang ng isang kotse mo Julia. Ano pang revenge ang gusto niyong gawin? Lahat ng blessings nasa inyo na… Humingi ako ng apology sa mga pagkukulang ko.. Ano pa gusto nyo?… .. Pati kay Gerard humingi ako ng apology… Ano pa?,” he said.

“I won’t lie, I mean, he’s tried. I’m just really not ready. I don’t wanna force myself also. Because if you force yourself, then it’s not genuine, hindi siya totoo. So, I want to get to a point na when we speak, it’s when I’m ready,” Julia said in her previous interview,