‘Mabuhay ang OFWs’: Marcos thanks Pinoys in the U.S.

President Bongbong Marcos expressed his gratitude to Filipinos abroad during his visit and meeting with the Filipino community in the United States.

“Kulang ang mga salita upang pasalamatan ang ating mga kababayan sa Estados Unidos, hindi lamang sa suporta na kanilang ipinadama ngunit lalo na sa kanilang husay at malasakit na tatak Pinoy,” Marcos said in a Twitter post.

He also lauded the sacrifices of overseas Filipino workers in the past decades.

RELATED STORY: Marcos meets Filipino community in the United States, thanks OFWs for sacrifices

“Ang sakripisyo nila ay ating inspirasyon upang lalo pang pagbutihin ang paglilingkod sa bawat pamilyang Pilipino sa lahat ng dako ng mundo. Mabuhay ang mga OFW, ang mga bagong bayani ng ating henerasyon,” Marcos said.

Marcos is set to attend the 77th United Nations General Assembly. In a GMA News report, Marcos urged Pinoys in the US to support tourism and invest in the country.

He also addressed the crowd coming not only from New Jersey but also New York and Canada gathered at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

In his speech, Marcos acknowledges the sacrifices of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“Kahit nasa malayo kami ay pinapanood namin kayo, pumuputok po ang puso namin ‘pag nakita namin ang inyong ginagawa na itinataas at pinapatingkad ang pangalan ng Pilipinas sa buong mundo,” he said.

READ ON: Sara Duterte returns as PH’s OIC during Marcos’ US trip

He also thanked Filipinos in the US for their remittances which boost the Philippine economy.

“‘Yung remittances na pinadala ninyo, alam ko ang iniisip ninyo ay tulungan ang mga pamilya ninyo. Pero kahit hindi niyo nararamdaman, malaking naitulong ninyo sa ekonomiya ng Pilipinas. At siguro hindi lang malaki ang naitulong, binuhay ninyo ang ekonomiya ng Pilipinas,” the President said.

“We have over 10 million kababayans all over the world, and as your President, I understand and know fully well the significant impact of the Philippine diaspora on our motherland, especially in terms of supporting our post-pandemic economic recovery,” he added.