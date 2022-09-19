Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid attends Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, condoles with Royal Family

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London and expressed his condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum emphasized the Queen’s “significant role” in supporting and reinforcing the UAE-UK strong links across several fields.

The UAE Vice-President is one of many heads of state, international leaders, and royals from across the world who have traveled to London to pay their respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 at the age of 96.

“The historical ties between the two nations will continue to grow deeper and stronger to serve the peoples of both countries and strengthen regional and international security, stability and peace,” said His Highness.

As the country grieved the Queen’s death on September 8, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid led tributes. As a symbol of respect, the Emirates designated a three-day mourning period. Flags in the UAE and at the country’s embassies across the world flew at half-mast until September 12.

Since Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth’s body has been lying in state in the famous Westminster Hall, and people from all walks of life, from all over the United Kingdom and beyond, have queued for hours to pass past her casket in a steady, emotional stream.

