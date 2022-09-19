DepEd debunks rumors on ‘zero budget’ for Special Education

The Department of Education (DepEd) refuted on Monday that it purposefully removed financing for programs for students with impairments from its planned 2023 budget, while also defending the “confidential funds” item.

The department said in a statement that it initially budgeted P532 million for special education (SPED) initiatives in its proposed 2023 budget.

“Unfortunately, despite our earnest efforts to advocate for learners with special needs, [the proposed allocation] was not considered in the National Expenditure Program (NEP),” read a statement from DepEd.

DepEd requested a budget of more over Php800 billion for 2023, but the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) only provided Php710.6 billion in the proposed NEP.

The loss resulted in zero financing for a number of projects and initiatives, including engineering activities for elementary schools, school health facilities, and the SPED program.

The lack of SPED funding is “a recurring circumstance every year,” according to DepEd, who added that it will work with Congress “to find other ways” to support the program.

In a statement to reporters, DepEd Spokesman Michael Poa stated that the SPED program received no funding under the 2021 NEP but was finally financed under the General Appropriations Act (GAA).

The program received a P297-million allocation in the NEP in 2022, which was later increased to P560 million in the GAA.

According to the DBM, while the DepEd proposed keeping the SPED item in the planned 2023 budget, “no sufficient documentation was provided to support the same.”

The DBM stated that as of June 30, the SPED program under the 2022 budget “has an obligation rate of 1.13 percent or only P6.35 million out of P560.202 million allocation.”

“This funding provision will still be valid until December 31, 2023,” it said.

In addition, the budget department evaluated a P1.2-billion surplus under the DepEd’s School Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses.