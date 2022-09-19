Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Back-to-back webinar on Property investment, all set for nurses, OFWs working in F&B and Hospitality industry

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Real estate is one of the most in-demand investment opportunities for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) today. Unlike gadgets, automobiles, or branded clothing, owning a property promises high returns for their value appraisal.

Given the high demand for property investment knowledge, The Filipino Times teamed up with Rockwell Land Corporation to provide accurate and up to date property-buying strategies to OFWs here in the Middle East.

As part of TFT’s OFW webinar series, two online discussions entitled ‘TFT Usapang OFW: What to look for in property investments?’ will be held this coming September 24 and 25.

The webinar which will be free for all nurses and those who are working in the Food and Beverage and Hospitality industry will discuss important points on what they should look for in property investments.

This will include knowing prime locations, finding the suitable type of property depending on your lifestyle and knowing the considerable options for a possible passive income.

Both events will be attended by experienced real estate experts from Rockwell Land Corporation. Rockwell is known for their exclusivity, innovation, and unparalleled quality.

For years, Rockwell has opened properties for sale which are conveniently located in strategic key areas and are known for its luxurious and world-class designs.

Know the basics of property investing and take note of the essentials things to consider in the upcoming webinar.

Registrations for the online webinars are still open. Interested to join? Sign up using the links below:

Sept. 24: https://thefilipinotimes.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xUJrHXN_Q-Kik8xWj7DaPg

Sept. 25: https://thefilipinotimes.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_V3KcxQj3RKW-lFotfudA3Q

 

 

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Heart escudero

Heart Evangelista linked to an Italian guy amidst rumored break up with Chiz Escudero

40 mins ago
FeaturedImage teacher 151015 1253 1

DepEd debunks rumors on ‘zero budget’ for Special Education

1 hour ago
TFT doi

Witness your favorite Disney characters come to life at Disney On Ice this October in Abu Dhabi!

3 hours ago
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid charles III

LOOK: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid attends Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, condoles with Royal Family

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button