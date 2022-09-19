Back-to-back webinar on Property investment, all set for nurses, OFWs working in F&B and Hospitality industry

Real estate is one of the most in-demand investment opportunities for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) today. Unlike gadgets, automobiles, or branded clothing, owning a property promises high returns for their value appraisal.

Given the high demand for property investment knowledge, The Filipino Times teamed up with Rockwell Land Corporation to provide accurate and up to date property-buying strategies to OFWs here in the Middle East.

As part of TFT’s OFW webinar series, two online discussions entitled ‘TFT Usapang OFW: What to look for in property investments?’ will be held this coming September 24 and 25.

The webinar which will be free for all nurses and those who are working in the Food and Beverage and Hospitality industry will discuss important points on what they should look for in property investments.

This will include knowing prime locations, finding the suitable type of property depending on your lifestyle and knowing the considerable options for a possible passive income.

Both events will be attended by experienced real estate experts from Rockwell Land Corporation. Rockwell is known for their exclusivity, innovation, and unparalleled quality.

For years, Rockwell has opened properties for sale which are conveniently located in strategic key areas and are known for its luxurious and world-class designs.

Know the basics of property investing and take note of the essentials things to consider in the upcoming webinar.

Registrations for the online webinars are still open. Interested to join? Sign up using the links below:

Sept. 24: https://thefilipinotimes.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xUJrHXN_Q-Kik8xWj7DaPg

Sept. 25: https://thefilipinotimes.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_V3KcxQj3RKW-lFotfudA3Q