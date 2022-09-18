UAE tops world rankings anew as preferred destination for expats planning to relocate

The UAE has once again proven itself as a haven for expats as it ranked as the top location for expat relocation in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia and among the top 10 locations worldwide out of 197 nations according to the annual 360° Global Well-Being Survey 2022.

The UAE is the only country in the Middle East to appear on this list, with 4% of all international expats desiring to move there, according to the poll spearheaded by Cigna, a company dedicated for global health services.

The annual global survey by Cigna, now in its eighth edition, finds that expatriates who move to the UAE stay longer than expats who move to any other country in the world. The average expat length of stay in the UAE (4.4 years) is significantly longer than the global average (3.2 years), reflecting the country’s higher quality of life, finances, and more stable job market. Following the pandemic, UAE residents have become more aware of their own health and well-being, with improved scores across all health indices.

The country’s overall well-being increased by 2.1 percent, the most of any country in the world.

Over the last two years, this has been attributed to progressive policy changes, new visa regulations, and increased resident confidence in the country’s economic growth.

The Cigna 360° Global Well-Being Survey 2022 findings were revealed at a media roundtable in Dubai in the presence of Jerome Droesch, CEO of Cigna International Markets for Domestic Health and Health Services.

“Cigna has continually invested in keeping a pulse on the health and well-being of people in the UAE. As with our surveys over the years, our eighth annual 360° Global Well-Being Survey has revealed interesting insights into people’s well-being — with UAE ranking among the best in the world,” said Jerome Droesch, CEO of Domestic Health and Health Services, Cigna International Markets.

As more employees evaluate their career goals, the survey has revealed critical indicators in the race for talent.