TESDA transfer from DTI to DOLE to tackle employment concerns – Pimentel

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III sees President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s decision to delegate authority over the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) as critical to creating more jobs and increasing productivity in the Philippines.

On Friday, Marcos signed Executive Order (EO) 5, which directs the transfer of TESDA supervision from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the secretary of which will be the chairperson of the TESDA Board.

Pimentel, who called the President’s decision a “brilliant move,” said on Saturday that he fully supports it.

“It is crucial for these two agencies to work together to address joblessness and productivity. Unemployment remains to be one of the biggest challenges that the Marcos administration should be able to address,” said Sen. Pimentel in a statement.

Before the Senate considers TESDA’s budget proposal for 2023, Pimentel urged Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma to review it “to ensure that their policies are in sync with the end goal of providing more job opportunities to the Filipino people.”

“There must be synchronized efforts to address unemployment with DOLE and TESDA as the lead agencies. Hence, EO No. 5 augurs well in the efforts to address joblessness in the country,” Pimentel added.

TESDA was established by Republic Act 7796 to replace the then-National Manpower and Youth Council and the apprenticeship program of the DOLE’s Bureau of Local Employment.

Danilo Cruz, the current TESDA Director General, was previously the DOLE’s Undersecretary for Employment and Manpower under former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.