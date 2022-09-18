Sharjah warns against fake job ads on social media

The Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) stated that there were fake employment openings at the government organization that were being advertised on social media.

SMC stated that such employment opportunities at the municipality that circulated on social media were untrue.

The SCM verified that these advertisements were not distributed through official channels.

Authorities reminded the public that they should always refer to official means of communication, including its official website and social media accounts.

Furthermore, people can reach the authorities by calling its call centre at (993).