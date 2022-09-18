Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sharjah Safari to reopen this September 21

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie

Sharjah Safari – known as the largest safari of its sort outside of Africa has officially announced that it would reopen its doors on September 21, 2022, following the end of the summer season, to resume hosting local guests, international visitors, and nature enthusiasts.

Visitors to the new Sharjah Safari season will have the opportunity to view a variety of birds and animals and discover a variety of fascinating natural settings.

“We are completing logistical and administrative activities in preparation for the launch of the new season of Sharjah Safari. We aim to ensure guests are comfortable and happy as they visit the various facilities and attractions. Each environment represents a different part of Africa and embodies the vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to form a family attraction and a cultural and ecological tourist destination that protects and preserves biodiversity and contributes to environmental sustainability,” said Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA).

Visitors to Sharjah Safari will gain knowledge of many African bird and animal species in diverse safari settings, the most significant of which is the lemur, which is primarily found in Spiny Forest surroundings. Visitors will be able to explore the animals’ natural environment on foot and discover the wide variety of animals that call Madagascar home.

Another recent addition to Sharjah Safari is the environment of the Niger Valley. Its name comes from the Niger River, often known as the Nile of Sudan by Arabs, and (the River of the Rivers).

Twelve new habitats have been added to Sharjah Safari, encouraging visitors to learn about the geography, wildlife, and birdlife of Africa. It contains more than 50,000 creatures, including 120 kinds of African animals that are endangered. Visitors can explore the 100,000 African Acacia trees Sharjah Safari has planted, comprising both local and African types, and see the animals being cared for.

