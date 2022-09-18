Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sen. Gatchalian pushes work-from-home measures anew to decongest traffic

Staff Report

Senator Win Gatchalian has renewed his call for increased use of remote working arrangements in an effort to alleviate Metro Manila’s worsening traffic congestion.

He stated that if a significant number of employers adopt the program, it could be part of the solution to the perennial problem of traffic bottlenecks in metropolitan areas.

According to a recent study conducted by the insurance technology site GoShorty, Filipinos spend approximately 98 hours, or more than four days, each year stuck in traffic in Metro Manila.

According to Gatchalian, in order to encourage companies to implement work-from-home arrangements or telecommuting, the government should provide tax breaks to those who do so.

Employees will be entitled to a PHP25 deduction from their taxable income for each hour of service rendered under a work-from-home (WFH) or telecommuting arrangement under Senate Bill 1149.

“We want to incentivize those who opt-in to this program because of the great benefits it will have on our people,” said Sen. Gatchalian said in a statement.

Allowances or other benefits not exceeding PHP2,000 per month provided by employers to their employees to cover WFH or telecommuting expenses are also considered non-taxable benefits.

“The work-from-home revolution, which has been accelerated by the pandemic, has numerous advantages that benefit not just the workers concerned. A major benefit of this program is that it will ease traffic congestion especially as in-person classes resume and many businesses are now in full operation,” added Sen. Gatchalian.

