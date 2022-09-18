Latest NewsNewsTFT News

RTA Dubai inspects 27 metro stations to catch abandoned bicycles

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai has started a program of inspections at 27 metro stations. The program, which was planned in conjunction with Dubai Municipality, was designed to keep an eye on abandoned bicycles left outside metro stations.

The main goal was to maintain the picturesque view of the metro stations, which were built to blend in with the emirate’s urban and touristic structure. Each station is intended to have a unique style and pattern that reflects the aesthetic appeal and local history.

“In line with RTA’s commitment to support soft mobility across Dubai and protect the general outlook of the city, this campaign was launched to inspect the surroundings of 27 metro stations and monitor violating bikes abandoned in the vicinity,” said Nazim Faisal, Director of Rail Right-Of-Way, Rail Agency at RTA Dubai.

“The campaign, which was conducted in coordination with Dubai Municipality, removed all abandoned bikes and attended to the feedback of the public on the matter through the concerned communication channels. The campaign will continue according to plan as RTA is keen to educate the public to avoid leaving bikes at the racks designated for the metro and tram riders for more than 24 hours,” added Faisal.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

sk elections mock

Barangay, SK elections better postponed to May 2023 – Sen. Marcos

4 hours ago
Sen Sherwin Gatchalian

Sen. Gatchalian pushes work-from-home measures anew to decongest traffic

4 hours ago
taiwan quake 68magnitude

6.8 magnitude quake rocks Taiwan

4 hours ago
Dubai school bus attendants

Dubai introduces digital permits for school bus attendants, passenger transport drivers

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button