RTA Dubai inspects 27 metro stations to catch abandoned bicycles

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai has started a program of inspections at 27 metro stations. The program, which was planned in conjunction with Dubai Municipality, was designed to keep an eye on abandoned bicycles left outside metro stations.

The main goal was to maintain the picturesque view of the metro stations, which were built to blend in with the emirate’s urban and touristic structure. Each station is intended to have a unique style and pattern that reflects the aesthetic appeal and local history.

“In line with RTA’s commitment to support soft mobility across Dubai and protect the general outlook of the city, this campaign was launched to inspect the surroundings of 27 metro stations and monitor violating bikes abandoned in the vicinity,” said Nazim Faisal, Director of Rail Right-Of-Way, Rail Agency at RTA Dubai.

“The campaign, which was conducted in coordination with Dubai Municipality, removed all abandoned bikes and attended to the feedback of the public on the matter through the concerned communication channels. The campaign will continue according to plan as RTA is keen to educate the public to avoid leaving bikes at the racks designated for the metro and tram riders for more than 24 hours,” added Faisal.