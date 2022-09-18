PH Embassy warns Pinoys in Israel to avoid travel to West Bank until Sept. 27

The Philippine Embassy in Israel has warned Filipinos to avoid travelling to the West Bank and nearby areas until September 27.

In a Facebook post last week, the Embassy said that Filipinos should stay away from these areas:

West Bank (Bethlehem, Jericho, Hebron, etc.)

Jerusalem Temple Mount Damascus Gate Herod’s Gate Al Wad Road Musrara Road Areas around East Jerusalem

Golan Heights

Areas near the border of Lebanon and Gaza

“Maging maingat at magpagmatyag sa paligid,” the embassy added in a statement.

The Philippine government also tells Filipinos in Israel to avoid taking photos or videos or go near an ongoing clash or act of violence. They were also told to immediately leave the area.

Filipinos are also advised against going to crowded areas and talking to Israeli forces.

The following contact details are also shared in the embassy’s advisory:

Magen David Adom – 101

Police – 100

Home Front Command – 104

Israel Electric Corporation – 103

Municipality Call Center – 106/107/108

Philippine Embassy emergency hotline – +972544661188