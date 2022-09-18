Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH Embassy warns Pinoys in Israel to avoid travel to West Bank until Sept. 27

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Philippine Embassy in Israel has warned Filipinos to avoid travelling to the West Bank and nearby areas until September 27.

In a Facebook post last week, the Embassy said that Filipinos should stay away from these areas:

  • West Bank (Bethlehem, Jericho, Hebron, etc.)
  • Jerusalem
    • Temple Mount
    • Damascus Gate
    • Herod’s Gate
    • Al Wad Road
    • Musrara Road
    • Areas around East Jerusalem
  • Golan Heights
  • Areas near the border of Lebanon and Gaza

“Maging maingat at magpagmatyag sa paligid,” the embassy added in a statement.

The Philippine government also tells Filipinos in Israel to avoid taking photos or videos or go near an ongoing clash or act of violence. They were also told to immediately leave the area.

Filipinos are also advised against going to crowded areas and talking to Israeli forces.

The following contact details are also shared in the embassy’s advisory:

  • Magen David Adom – 101
  • Police – 100
  • Home Front Command – 104
  • Israel Electric Corporation – 103
  • Municipality Call Center – 106/107/108
  • Philippine Embassy emergency hotline – +972544661188

 

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai Metro with bicycles

RTA Dubai inspects 27 metro stations to catch abandoned bicycles

42 seconds ago
iStock 1012049012 1

Sharjah warns against fake job ads on social media

15 mins ago
bongbong marcos us trip sep 2022 military

Marcos to discuss PH’s economic agenda in UN assembly in New York

1 hour ago
sara duterte bongbong marcos us trip sep 2022

Sara Duterte returns as PH’s OIC during Marcos’ US trip

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button