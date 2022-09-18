Dubai optimizes AI use for taxi bookings at high-demand areas

Dubai has come up with a new method to increase efficiency on its taxi booking systems, making it easier for passengers to book a taxi especially at places with high demand of transportation services.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) Board of Executive Directors, has approved a package of improvement projects and services for Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC). These initiatives include expanding the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, automating processes to improve taxi service operational efficiency, and improving traffic safety. They also want to provide innovative, safe, and long-lasting digital services that are distinguished by excellence, innovation, foresight, sustainability, and the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

During a meeting with DTC employees, Al Tayer explained that among the approved projects is the Smart Direction of Taxis system, which uses AI to analyze big data to automatically direct taxis to the highest demand spots as indicated by the demand forecast system. The project will reduce fuel consumption while increasing the number of trips per vehicle.

“The approved projects include the Robotic Process Automation (RPA), which will improve the operational efficiency of vehicles by 3%, increase the accuracy of data and forecast of areas with the highest demand by 10%, cut the trip time and increase the percentage of productive kilometres. It will also increase the rate of trip acceptance by 15%, and reduce the cost of human resources by 20%.

“The portfolio of projects includes deploying the Smart Distribution of taxis and Tesla vehicles system, automating the collection of daily revenues of limousine services (Uber and Careem), undertaking preventive maintenance measures for taxis, distributing booking requests according to the capacity of the battery of Tesla vehicles, and sending notifications to drivers when batteries are due for charging,” explained Al Tayer.

Smart Collection

The Smart Collection project aims to deliver smart, digital and sustainable services to drivers through streamlining the collection procedures, enhancing operational efficiency, and nurturing an environment attractive to them. It also aims to increase the operational efficiency of vehicles, increase the number of journeys, reduce maintenance and fuel costs, facilitate procedures for drivers, develop digital solutions for transactions and provide the service 24/7.

Commercial Development

Al Tayer was presented with DTC’s commercial companies and investment plan geared towards creating an inclusive and sustainable future by utilising growth opportunities and enhancing profitability. In the first half of 2022, DTC generated AED118 million in profits and signed 7 commercial agreements for taxis, limos and buses.

The gathering reviewed DTC’s priorities, which are continually updated. Highlights include reshaping and upgrading services and following up on the 2021-2023 roadmap to improve the Dubai Airports’ services besides developing investment prospects and plans and enhancing the safety roadmap in the taxi sector.

Diversified Income

Al Tayer inspected the Tesla Model 3 vehicle, which has been added to Dubai Taxi Corporation’s taxi fleet to expand the use of eco-friendly vehicles. He also inspected the 236 newly deployed school buses comprising 52-seater and 36-seater categories. The buses are equipped with the latest security means, including indoor and outdoor cameras, student’s inspection system, motion detectors, and an automatic fire extinguishing system.

Al Tayer reiterated DTC’s commitment to overhauling the taxi sector in Dubai by employing artificial intelligence and smart systems to enhance performance and customer satisfaction. “The process entails beefing up the fleet of taxis and limos, enhancing the integration of transportation means and providing mobility services featuring a range of comfort and care options to match the rapid growth of the Emirate and ease the mobility of mass transit riders to their final destinations,” he concluded.