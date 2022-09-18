Barangay, SK elections better postponed to May 2023 – Sen. Marcos

Senator Imee Marcos is leaning toward moving the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) from December to May of next year.

In a radio interview on Sunday, Marcos stated that the month of May is when students return to their hometowns, giving them the opportunity to vote, whereas December coincides with the busy Christmas season.

Marcos recently gave a privilege speech in support of Senate Bill No. 1306, which seeks to move the BSKE from December 5 to December 2023.

While another postponement will incur additional costs, it will allow for system flaws to be addressed.

“Well ako ang nag-sponsor ng pagpapaliban dahil ‘yun ang (I sponsored the postponement because that was the) consensus. Alam naman ninyo, boto-boto naman yan. Pero ‘yung ayoko kasing paliban ng paliban, nakakalito at saka gastos ka ng gastos habang naghihintay,” said Sen. Marcos.

During her privilege speech, she proposed that the term of village and SK officials be extended to six years and that elections be held in May, the year after the presidential elections.

She also suggested investigating the current Sangguniang Kabataan system, citing the feasibility of abolishing it at the village level and keeping it only at the city or municipal level.

The BSKE postponement was passed on second reading by the House of Representatives, and the measure is expected to be approved by October.

The subsequent synchronized BSKE is also set for the first Monday of 2026, and every three years after that, according to the House proposal.