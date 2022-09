A 6.8-magnitude earthquake has struck eastern Taiwan’s Taitung County on Sunday, according to data from the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Data indicates that the quake came in the midst of over 60 aftershocks that followed the 6.5-magnitude earthquake, which hit Taitung County on Saturday, with no injuries or major damages reported so far.

The tremors caused some mishaps such as small building collapses, power outages and water pipe bursts.