Latest NewsNewsTFT News

14 dead, 10 missing due to Nepal landslide

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

A landslide brought on by torrential rains in Western Nepal has left at least 14 dead and seven injured, according to officials, who also added that another 10 people are still missing.

According to Dan Bahadur Karki, a police spokesperson, rescuers have recovered the dead bodies and rescued the injured from the silt-covered remains of five houses that were submerged in mud in Achham district, around 450 kilometers (281 miles) west of the capital city of Kathmandu.

Rescuers could be seen removing slush with their hands in the footage from the local media as they desperately looked for the missing victims who were thought to be trapped. According to officials, the injured were taken immediately to a hospital close by.

In Nepal’s mountainous terrain, flash floods and landslides commonly happen, especially during the yearly monsoon rains between June and September.

According to government statistics, landslides and flash floods have already claimed the lives of at least 48 individuals this year, while another 12 are still unaccounted for.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1012049012 1

Sharjah warns against fake job ads on social media

11 mins ago
iStock 140464822

PH Embassy warns Pinoys in Israel to avoid travel to West Bank until Sept. 27

1 hour ago
bongbong marcos us trip sep 2022 military

Marcos to discuss PH’s economic agenda in UN assembly in New York

1 hour ago
sara duterte bongbong marcos us trip sep 2022

Sara Duterte returns as PH’s OIC during Marcos’ US trip

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button