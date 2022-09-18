14 dead, 10 missing due to Nepal landslide

A landslide brought on by torrential rains in Western Nepal has left at least 14 dead and seven injured, according to officials, who also added that another 10 people are still missing.

According to Dan Bahadur Karki, a police spokesperson, rescuers have recovered the dead bodies and rescued the injured from the silt-covered remains of five houses that were submerged in mud in Achham district, around 450 kilometers (281 miles) west of the capital city of Kathmandu.

Rescuers could be seen removing slush with their hands in the footage from the local media as they desperately looked for the missing victims who were thought to be trapped. According to officials, the injured were taken immediately to a hospital close by.

In Nepal’s mountainous terrain, flash floods and landslides commonly happen, especially during the yearly monsoon rains between June and September.

According to government statistics, landslides and flash floods have already claimed the lives of at least 48 individuals this year, while another 12 are still unaccounted for.