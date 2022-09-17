Two robbers with machetes arrested in Ras Al Khaimah grocery store robbery

Two masked individuals brandishing machetes robbed a grocery store at Ras Al Khaimah.

Authorities state that both individuals, who originated from Africa, demanded the cashier to empty out their cash registers.

The incident took place last September 10 shortly after midnight. In a 77-second video, both men intimidated the cashier and took off with the cash, leaving the cashier unharmed.

Ras Al Khaimah Police, in a statement, said that both criminals were arrested in just a few hours after they were alerted.

“Officers arrested two African men who committed robberies at different shops. Both suspects were arrested within a couple of hours [of the call coming in],” read the statement.

Both men have been referred to the public prosecution.