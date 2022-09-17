Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Top 5 reasons why some Filipino tourists undergo secondary inspection

According to Memorandum Circular no. 36 or Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (lACAT) Revised Guidelines on Departure Formalities for International-Bound Passengers: A passenger shall be automatically referred for secondary inspection, whenever it is shown that the passenger:

– Has no financial capacity to travel and is escorted/accompanied by a foreign national who is not a relative by consanguinity or affinity;

– Is a minor travelling alone or unaccompanied by either parent or legal guardian without the required travel clearance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD);

– Is the spouse of a foreign national intending to depart for the first time to join the foreign spouse or a partner of a foreign national intending to depart to meet and/or marry his/her fiance/fiancee without the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) Guidance and Counselling Certificate;

– Is travelling to countries with existing deployment bans, alert levels 3 and 4, and travel advisories and is in possession of visas to said countries; and/or

– Had previously stayed abroad for more than six (6) months as a tourist/temporary visitor, and is intending to depart for the second and/or subsequent time.

