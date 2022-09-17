Several flights at PH cancelled due to power outage at NAIA

Several flights have been affected due to the power outage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific cancelled some of its flights and added that while the “situation begins to normalize,” they still need to cancel some of their flights affected by the shortage.

The affected and cancelled flights were the following:

• 5J 573/574 Manila-Cebu-Manila

• 5J 919/920 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

• 5J 272/273 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

• 5J 279/280 Manila-Bali-Manila

“Affected passengers on the above flights have been rebooked to the next available flights within the next 24 hours, and have been informed of their new flight schedule,” Cebu Pacific added.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista ordered an investigation on the power outage.

Bautista said in a radio interview that he rushed to NAIA Terminal 3 early Saturday as soon as he received the report from the airport’s general manager Cesar Chiong.

Initial reports said that power trip out triggered the airport generator to activate but the computer system slowed down because of this.

The terminal coordinated with Meralco which enabled it to normalize its power supply.

Bautista apologized over the inconvenience the power outage has caused to passengers.