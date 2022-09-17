Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OCTA: Metro Manila COVID-19 positivity rate up again

Metro Manila reported an increase in its weekly positivity rate anew, according to research group OCTA.

OCTA said that the weekly positivity rate in the NCR increased to 14.5% as of September 14 from 12.7% as of September 7.

RELATED STORY: PH’s mask policy for public transport, indoor areas remains in place – DILG

The group said that the increase in cases may surpass the peak of positivity rate which is at 17.5% last August 5.

“There is a possibility that this current resurgence will exceed this number,” OCTA said in a Twitter post.

OCTA added that Metro Manila remains to be at moderate risk even if there is an increase in cases.

READ ON: Marcos signs EO allowing voluntary face mask use in outdoor places

The positivity rate refers to the total number of positive cases from tested individuals.

The reproduction rate is also on the rise. Metro Manila’s reproduction number slightly rose to 1.14 as of September 12 from 10.3 on September 5.

“These are still considered low. The rise in cases in the NCR is likely to cause a corresponding rise in infections in nearby regions; Rizal and Bulacan are currently on an uptrend,” OCTA said.

