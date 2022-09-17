Marcos urged to appoint new CHR head

President Bongbong Marcos has yet to name the head of the Commission on Human Rights, more than two months since taking his oath of office as 17th President of the Philippines.

Malacanang said that appointments may be announced soon.

“I can’t really say when the appointment is going to be made. I understand it is already under consideration. So maybe any day now. I am not sure,” Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said.

CHR spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia said the issue on the vacant posts has already been raised to Malacañang.

The fifth batch of CHR officials have formally ended their seven-year term last May 5.

The creation of the CHR is mandated under the 1987 Constitution.

The CHR said that are international standards to be observed in choosing the next top officials of the human rights body.

Such standards, stated in the Paris Principles, guide national leaders on the work of institutional human rights commissions to help ensure their independence.