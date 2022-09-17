Marcos orders to hasten completion of unfinished bridges in PH

President Ferdinand “Bongbong Marcos Jr. wants all bridges that are now under construction to be finished as soon as feasible.

During the House Appropriations Committee budget hearing, Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan allayed lawmakers’ worries on the unfinished bridges in their individual districts.

One of the particular directives from the President, according to Bonoan, was to finish all starting bridges “at the earliest possible time because we recognize actually the importance of the bridges that will cross the major rivers, which will provide efficient transport network.”

To support the administration’s ongoing push for infrastructure development for “efficient transport and logistics system for products and services,” the bridge program is a component of the PBBM’s “Build Better More Program.”

The 3.77-kilometer Panguil Bay Bridge, which would link Tubod town in Lanao del Norte with Tangub City in Misamis Occidental, is among those scheduled for completion.

The bridge, which is currently close to 60% complete, will reduce the two and a half hours it currently takes to get from Tangub City to Tubod to only seven minutes.

The project will be finished by December 2023, according to Bonoan, and President Marcos himself has promised to attend the bridge’s inauguration.