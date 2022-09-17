LOOK: List of delayed flights for Manila-Dubai, Dubai Manila due to power outage at NAIA

At least three flights headed to and from Dubai were delayed due to the power outage at NAIA on Saturday, September 17.

According to the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), a total of 31 flights were affected which include:

EK 335 Manila-Dubai

EK 337 Manila-Dubai

EK 336 Dubai-Manila

The MIAA stated in a statement that the power loss, which started about 11 p.m. on Friday, September 16 and lasted until early Saturday, caused operations to be disrupted, manual baggage loading and check-in, and longer lines at immigration counters.

The MIAA statement added, “As of 6 a.m. today (Saturday), the electric power has been restored in all areas of the Terminal.”

The fault was located at the terminal’s power substation after an investigation by MIAA and Manila Electric Company.

Jaime Bautista, the secretary of transportation, and Cesar Chiong, the general manager of MIAA, were also at the airport to investigate.

MIAA said “action is now being undertaken to prevent recurrence of the incident” that delayed the following flights:

5J 951 Manila-Davao

5J 473 Manila-Bacolod

5J 381 Manila-Cagayan

5J 635 Manila-Puerto Princesa

5J 961 Manila-Davao

5J 991 Manila-General Santos

5J 451 Manila-Iloilo

5J 551 Manila-Cebu

5J 651 Manila-Tacloban

5J 357 Manila-Roxas

5J 481 Manila-Bacolod

5J 851 Manila-Zamboanga

5J 2506 Cebu-Manila

5J 3966 Davao-Manila

TK 265 Cebu-Manila

QR 929 Manila-Doha

Z2 942 Manila-Kuala Lumpur

TK 265 Manila-Istanbul

5J 929 Manila-Bangkok

5J 813 Manila-Singapore

SQ 915 Manila-Singapore

5J 5038 Manila-Nagoya

5J 827 Osaka-Manila

Z2 232 Denpasar-Manila

5J 502 Kuala Lumpur-Manila

5J 804 Singapore-Manila

SQ 918 Singapore-Manila

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific reported in an alert that eight flights, including 5J 57/574 Manila-Cebu-Manila, 5J 919/920 Manila-Caticlan-Manila, 5J 272/273 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila, and 5J 279/280 Manila-Bali-Manila, had to be canceled until the airline recovered from the power loss.

Within the following 24 hours, affected guests were rebooked on the earliest flights that were still open.