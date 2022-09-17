How do Filipino tourists get offloaded?

Filipinos who get additional questions from Immigration Officers are often interrogated about their purpose of travel and will be required to fill up a ‘Border Control Questionnaire’.

According to Memorandum no. 36, Officers then examine the travel documents of the passenger and an interview shall be conducted to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding the passenger’s travel.

The interview and secondary inspection should not exceed ten (10) minutes – unless extraordinary circumstances require a longer period of inspection.

A passenger found to be misrepresenting the purpose of his/her travel as a tourist shall not be cleared for departure.

ANTI-HUMAN TRAFFICKING PROCESS

If the immigration officer suspects that the Filipino traveler might be a victim of human trafficking, the Immigration Officer shall not clear the passenger for departure and shall execute an Affidavit of Deferred Departure.

The passenger, whose departure is deferred, and all his/her pertinent documents, including the passport, shall be turned over to the lACAT Task Force for investigation and case build-up.

In the event that the lACAT Task Force receives information that a departing passenger is a potential trafficked person, the Task Force shall coordinate with the Travel Control and Enforcement Unit (TCEU) for interception and further assessment.