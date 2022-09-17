FAQs: What common documents/questions does Immigration ask Filipino tourists?

The Philippines’ Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) formulated specific guidelines on departure formalities for Filipinos planning to visit other countries.

Here’s how they conduct interrogations and requirements you need to have, based on Memorandum Circular no. 36, otherwise known as the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (lACAT) Revised Guidelines on Departure Formalities for International-Bound Passengers.

BASIC REQUIREMENTS:

– Valid Passport

– Visa (if destination requires one)

– Round trip ticket

BASIC QUESTIONS:

– Personal info (as is on passport) like: Age, Birthdate, etc.

– Educational attainment

– Financial capability to travel in accordance with purpose of travel as declared by the passenger

– Travel history

– Country of destination

– Date of return

ADDITIONAL DOCUMENT: (to be presented upon request of Immigration Officer)

– Affidavit of Support and Undertaking duly authenticated by the Philippine Embassy or Consulate, showing:

a. The relationship of the sponsor and the passenger within the fourth (4^^) civil degree of consanguinity (e.g. pinsang buo) or affinity (e.g. bayaw/hipag/biyenan);

b. Financial capacity with legal status of the sponsor; and

c. Contact information of the sponsor