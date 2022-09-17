Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DMW holds special job fair for New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Japan vacancies

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) holds a special jobs fair for some 250 job seekers who are victims of large-scale illegal recruitment on Saturday.

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople ordered the convening of the event. The job fairs also provided free legal assistance to those who intend to file cases against their illegal recruiters.

RELATED STORY: DMW says more jobs available for Pinoy seafarers 

Licensed recruitment agencies are taking part in the jobs fair, offering job opportunities for cleaners, carpenters, housekeepers, kitchen and restaurant workers, and hairdressers for New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Japan.

Most of the job seekers were victims of large-scale illegal recruiters from Davao City. They were nabbed through the joint efforts of the police, the local government units, the DMWs Anti-illegal Recruitment Branch.

READ ON: DMW: Singapore eyes to hire more Filipino health workers

Ople is now flying to the United States to join the visit of President Bongbong Marcos.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

panguil bay bridge

Marcos orders to hasten completion of unfinished bridges in PH

48 seconds ago
coronavirus philippines covid 19 6

Minimum fare for jeeps in PH now at Php12 effective October 2022

6 mins ago
NAIA 1

LOOK: List of delayed flights for Manila-Dubai, Dubai Manila due to power outage at NAIA

1 hour ago
chr phil

Marcos urged to appoint new CHR head

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button