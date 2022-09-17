DMW holds special job fair for New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Japan vacancies

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) holds a special jobs fair for some 250 job seekers who are victims of large-scale illegal recruitment on Saturday.

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople ordered the convening of the event. The job fairs also provided free legal assistance to those who intend to file cases against their illegal recruiters.

Licensed recruitment agencies are taking part in the jobs fair, offering job opportunities for cleaners, carpenters, housekeepers, kitchen and restaurant workers, and hairdressers for New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Japan.

Most of the job seekers were victims of large-scale illegal recruiters from Davao City. They were nabbed through the joint efforts of the police, the local government units, the DMWs Anti-illegal Recruitment Branch.

Ople is now flying to the United States to join the visit of President Bongbong Marcos.