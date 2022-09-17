Abu Dhabi named world’s most pandemic-resilient city

Abu Dhabi was once again named the world’s top pandemic-resilient city by Deep Knowledge Analytics (DKA), a London-based DeepTech analytical subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group, in appreciation of its strong healthcare infrastructure, commitment, and leadership (DKG). The award is in appreciation of the emirate’s thorough, effective, and prompt COVID-19 pandemic response, which strengthened Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system as a regional and global role model.

Abu Dhabi was listed as the top city worldwide in response to COVID-19 in a report of a similar nature that DKA released in the first half of 2021. Since then, a total of 100 cities have been evaluated for the ranking, which now includes 28 additional cities.

The Pandemic-Resilient Cities Ranking assesses the ongoing development of important cities and offers additional policy suggestions to address significant flaws. The report is based on six factors that municipal governments have been emphasizing in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 and show that they are resilient and prepared for future public health crises. These criteria include governmental effectiveness, economic adaptability, healthcare administration, quarantine protocols, immunization strategy, and cultural adherence.

As a consequence of Abu Dhabi’s strong and effective response to the COVID-19 epidemic, the emirate was able to maintain business continuity without any closures, which allowed all sectors to progress the emirate’s economic development as well as the health and safety of the larger community.

The emirate established 27 drive-through testing and vaccination centers around the emirate and reached a COVID-19 testing capacity of over 500,000 tests per day, with approximately 100% of the community receiving the COVID-19 immunization. Additionally, Abu Dhabi was successful in doubling the number of hospital beds available for patients and tripling the number of beds for intensive care units. All of this was made possible by innovative, data-driven, science-based, and globally recognized policies and interventions that led to one of the lowest global mortality rates and infection rates per capita.

The initiatives are consistent with Abu Dhabi’s aim to establish itself as a premier healthcare destination by utilizing life science, innovation, digitalization, and medical tourism. To maintain the community’s health and safety, the emirate keeps supplying the most cutting-edge treatments. In order to offer the most recent treatments to patients with mild, moderate, and severe symptoms as well as immunocompromised patients who are unable to receive vaccinations, DoH signed strategic agreements with leading international pharmaceutical companies. These agreements also call for the provision of preventive treatments to shield the entire community from the COVID-19 virus.