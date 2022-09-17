4-year-old passes away after getting hit by SUV

A 4-year-old beggar died on the streets after she got hit by an SUV in Malate, Manila.

According to a report released by the Manila Police District (MPD) on Friday, the incident took place around 2 PM on September 15 in the southbound lane of Adriatico Street in Manila.

“Upon reaching the corner of Quirino Avenue, Malate, Manila, said vehicle hit/bumped above-named pedestrian/victim, thereby sustaining physical injuries,” read the report from the MPD.

“Ayon po sa nakalap kong impormasyon, namamalimos po yung bata, nasa labas,” said Police Staff Sergeant Allen Christian Camangon in an interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Camangon said that the victim’s family decided not to file a police report against the motorist, but he could not confirm whether the driver and family had come to an amicable settlement.

The child, a Muslim, had already been buried, according to Islamic tradition, which dictates that the dead should be buried right away.