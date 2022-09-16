Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis 

Tennis legend Roger Federer has announced that he is retiring from the sport after 20 grand slam titles.

Federer said that next week’s Laver Cup in London will be his final ATP tournament.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been dear. I am 41 years old,” the legend said in a social media post.

“I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career,” he added.

Federer is not quitting tennis but will no longer play in Grand Slam or on the tour.

The Swiss legend has been out of competitive action since a quarter-final loss at Wimbledon last year. He also underwent a knee surgery.

“You changed the game,” ATP Tour said in a tweet.