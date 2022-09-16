OVP eyes filing charges against fake news on use of chopper 

The Office of the Vice President mulls filing charges against those spreading fake information on Vice President Sara Duterte’s use of government helicopter,

“We are studying if that will qualify as a criminal case because many were fooled and fell for that post,” Vice President Sara Duterte’s spokesperson Reynold Munsayac said in a statement.

“We know that if we let that propagate, people would end up believing it,” he added.

Munsayac did not disclose the public post they are referring to.

Duterte previously received criticisms after her birthday greeting to President Marcos last Tuesday.

Duterte expressed his gratitude to the Chief Executive for allowing her to use the presidential helicopter so that she can be with her children every night.

Some had impressions that Duterte was using the government vehicle on a daily basis.