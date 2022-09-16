Overseas Filipinos share their joyful moments of holiday cargo sending to win in LBC’s Merry Delivery Challenge

Your smiles, selfies, and short videos will be your ticket to winning big these ‘-ber’ months with LBC!

LBC Middle East challenged their customers to share their happy moments from preparing gifts for their families to sending their balikbayan boxes in time for the holidays on their social media pages for a chance to win exciting prizes in the #LBCMerryDeliveryChallenge. Those who wish to join can choose among the 5 different challenges – from TikTok videos to selfie posts to even sharing of their Holiday box designs and messages for their loved ones.

Yeltsin Padigos, an OFW from Qatar, took the opportunity to snap a quick TikTok Video as she prepares to pack her balikbayan box – which made her among the 1st batch of winners of the challenge.

“Naenganyo ako sumali dahil nabasa ko na pwede tayo manalo ng P20,000 at dahil nagti-TikTok naman ako…why not? Kinabukasan kumasa ako sa challenge nila. Nung September 10, nakita ko sa post nila na isa ako sa nanalo sa challenge. Sobrang saya ko. Hindi ako mapaniwala. Thank you po ng maraming marami, LBC,” said Padigos.

Apart from TikTok videos, selfies through the LBC Santa Associate Challenge Entry will also give similar to the luck that Bahrain-based OFW Ellen Bonquin enjoyed! Similar to Padigos’ luck, Bahrain-based OFW, Ellen Bonquin was so happy and thankful after finding out that she won through her posted selfie with the LBC Santa Associate during her scheduled box pick up.

“Wala akong budget noon tamang pang-send lang para maka-avail ng another box para sa raffle. Sabi ni kabayan sige na, Ate malay mo manalo ka? Ang saya may pang-tuition na anak ko! Thank you sa LBC and all the staff,” said Bonquin.

LBC makes overseas Filipinos’ Christmas more fun with lots of exciting prizes to give away every week – running until December 3! The best part? There will be 5 weekly winners of Php 20,000 each who will be randomly selected from those who join the challenges!

Allan Michael Bautista, LBC’s Sales and Marketing Senior Manager, states that this is LBC’s way of spreading joy this Holiday season among OFWs who continue to work hard to provide and send balikbayan boxes as gifts for their loved ones back home in the Philippines.

“Talagang ang bawat balikbayan box ay may kalakip na pagmamahal ng bawat kabayan natin dito. There’s this certain feeling of happiness from the time they carefully and lovingly select gifts for their families, pack them in their balikbayan boxes, and finally sending the box in time Christmas. We want to share these joyful behind-the-scene moments not just to Overseas Filipinos in the Middle East, but also to all the families who receive balikbayan boxes during this season which is why we launched the LBC Merry Delivery Challenge.,” said Bautista.

How can I join?

It’s simple! Go to https://bit.ly/LBCMerryChallenge to select the challenge you want to join. Create your video or snap the photo required, submit your video link or photo entry. and complete the registration form to qualify for the weekly selection of winners. Don’t forget to set your Facebook, TikTok or Instagram entry post on ‘Public’ and include the hashtag #LBCMerryDeliveryChallenge!

This challenge is part of the LBC’s Merry Delivery campaign wherein over PhP2.5 million worth of prizes will be given away this holiday to encourage Overseas Filipinos in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain to send their boxes early. Customers sending balikbayan boxes via LBC from August 20 to November 30 will also have a chance to win Php 50,000 monthly and Php 300,000 in the Grand Draw this December 10, 2022!

Full details are available at: www.lbcexpress.com as well as on the LBC Express Inc. Facebook Page. You might be the next lucky winner so hurry and send your holiday boxes via LBC!