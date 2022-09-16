Muhlach’s World Famous Homemade Ensaymada coming soon exclusively at West Zone!

Ask any Filipino about bread snacks that they love and one of the most common answers will definitely be the ‘Ensaymada’ – a bread delicacy sprinkled often with cheese, sugar, with a special delicious filling within!

Since its humble beginnings in 1993, Muhlach has been one of the most famous and highly-sought after Ensaymada makers in the Philippines. And now, West Zone will soon be bringing the delicious flavors of Muhlach’s World Famous Ensaymada at your nearest West Zone supermarket – coming soon!

The Muhlach Ensaymada is the brainchild of Megamelt Bakeshop – with each pastry produced directly from their home at El Nino Apartment in Cubao, Quezon City in the Philippines. You will soon be able to taste Muhlach Ensaymada in their iconic flavours like Macapuno, Cheese, Ube and Yema, exclusively at West Zone Supermarkets in the UAE.

Soon, Filipinos here in the UAE will be able to enjoy these delicious Ensaymada flavors of Muhlach through their nearest West Zone Supermarkets. They can also order through the official West Zone app – available at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store by searching ‘West Zone Supermarkets’, with free delivery services!

Filipinos and the wider UAE community may expect more exciting Filipino products that they can buy soon as they do their shopping at West Zone, which provides interesting weekly deals. Keep an eye on their social media platforms for the latest deals and information!