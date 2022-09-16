iPhone 14s sold, reserved in 45 minutes at Dubai Mall

Apple’s flagship store in Dubai Mall has sold out and reserved all its iPhone 14s in less than an hour, September 16.

Many Apple fans queued as early as 6am, waiting to get their latest iPhone. Others slept inside their parked cars near the mall on Thursday.

Photos from Twitter user Samun Sadiq show scores of excited buyers waiting patiently before the store opening.

In the UAE, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are priced at AED3,399 and AED3,799, respectively.

Meanwhile, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 ProMax are priced at AED4,299 and AED4,699, respectively.

Apple has unveiled the latest iPhone series last September 7.

The new mobile phone series features a new dual-camera system, Crash Detection, a smartphone industry-first safety service with Emergency SOS via satellite, and the best battery life on iPhone.

They have a powerful camera system featuring new Main and front TrueDepth cameras, the Ultra Wide camera for unique perspectives, and Photonic Engine — an enhanced image pipeline.

The new iPhone series uses iOS 16, offering a reimagined Lock Screen with a multilayered effect that artfully sets subjects of photos in front of the time, and newly designed widgets that offer information at a glance.

The new iPhone series will be available in midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and red finishes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities.