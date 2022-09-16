Latest News

Lone bettor from Valenzuela wins PHP56.6M lotto jackpot

A bettor in Valenzuela will take home a total jackpot prize of P56,654,977 from the Lotto 6/42 draw on Thursday night.

The instant millionaire guessed the right six-digit combination of 32-23-41-04-25-21.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the bettor purchased the lotto ticket in Valenzuela City.

The bettor can claim the check at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City upon presentation of the winning ticket and two identification cards.

Lotto winnings of over PHP10,000 shall be subject to a 20-percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

A total of 37 bettors won PHP24,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits; 1,555 will get PHP800 each for four correct digits, and 24,673 will settle for PHP20 each for three correct digits.

Prizes not claimed within a year shall be forfeited.

 

