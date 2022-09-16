Hero watchman saves dangling boy from Sharjah building

A Nepalese watchman was honored by Sharjah Police for saving the life of a 5-year-old Syrian boy dangling from a high-rise building in the emirate.

Muhammad Rahmatullah was doing the rounds to check on a maintenance work in their building, when he saw the boy in great danger.

At the heart-stopping moment, he didn’t think twice to rush to the flat on 13th floor.

With the help of other two people, they break the apartment’s door open and carefully pull the boy back inside.

“I decided to act quickly because it’s my responsibility to ensure the safety of the building’s tenants. I also responded as a father — and that boy could have been my son,” Khaleej Times quoted Rahmatullah as saying.

While they were trying to save the boy, other tenants and workers in the area were piling up blankets to create a cushion and protect the toddler in case he falls.

It was found that the boy’s mother stepped out while the boy was sleeping to buy him food. But the boy woke up and tried to go out through the window.

Sharjah Police recognized the heroic deed of Rahmatullah and a tenant, Adel Abdul Hafeez, on Thursday.

The authorities ruled out negligence of the mother from the incident, but they reiterated their call among parents to always keep an eye on their children.