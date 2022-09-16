DMW to digitize OEC by Oct 2022, initial tests for online payments to begin end of Sep 2022

OFWs will soon no longer need to head to the Philippine Overseas Labor Office to get their Overseas Employment Certificates (OECs) with new streamlined, digitalized services on the horizon.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), under the directives and leadership of Sec. Susan ‘Toots’ Ople, announced that the digitalization of OECs will begin to rollout by October 15, 2022.

Ople, through a Townhall meeting with OFWs in Dubai held at the Consulate, announced that OECs will soon be more accessible for all OFWs which they can easily present at the airport before leaving the country after OFWs take their vacation.

“Yung sa OEC inaayos din namin. Gagawin na natin na paperless o mobile phone ready ang OEC. By October 15, magdadownload na lang kayo ng OEC sa telepono at yun na lang ang ipapakita ninyo sa embassy at airport natin,” said Sec. Ople.

Meanwhile, the digital payments for OECs will undergo its alpha and beta test phase in the Philippines by the end of September 2022 as announced by DMW Usec Maria Anthonette C. Velasco-Allones.

“Magsasagawa kami ng alpha testing at beta testing sa katapusan ng Setyembre para matiyak na user friendly ang ating app, Even payments digitally na. Ngayon po ay kausap natin ang partners natin sa development para di na kailangang magpunta sa POLO offices para magbayad,” said Velasco-Allones.

These measures follow President Bongbong Marcos’ pronouncements during his SONA that OECs will soon be available via smartphones.