DMW says more jobs available for Pinoy seafarers 

The Department of Migrant Workers said that more jobs are opening up to Filipino seafarers especially in the cruise industry. 

“We are talking of employment for thousands of seafarers. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the industry sees sustained growth in demand for our maritime workers given the uncertainty in Ukraine,” Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople said in an ABS-CBN report. 

Despite ongoing conflict in Russia and Ukraine, Ople said that the demand for seafarers continues to increase. 

One of five seafarers is a Filipino according to Ople. Magsaysay Maritime Corporation, also eyes to hire some 5,000 cruise ship workers due to increasing demand. 

“The cruise line industry offers highly competitive salaries and benefits, and I share the view of the manning industry that Filipino seafarers possess the skills, training, and attitude needed by the industry,” Ople said. 

The cruise ship’s regular operations are now at 74% and 90% of their fleet have returned back to normal. 

The industry is among the badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic which started in 2020.

