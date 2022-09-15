SeaWorld to open in Abu Dhabi in 2023 

Abu Dhabi is set to become the home of a new mega theme park which will bring visitors to an ultimate sea journey.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is now on its final construction stage and is set to open its doors next year according to the company announcement on Wednesday.

The park is called next-generation marine life theme park which now 90% complete according to its developer.

In a report by state agency WAM, included in the new attraction are purpose-built environments to replicate the natural habitats of the animals.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will be introducing the ‘One Ocean’ realm and with six marine environments. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi promises to tell the story of humanity and its connection to the oceans.

The park’s total area is 183,000 square meters. The theme park is expected to contain more than 58 million litres of water.

Abu Dhabi and the UAE has delivered longstanding marine conservation, and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi signifies the start of a new chapter in regional and global marine life knowledge, conservation, and sustainability,” Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of Miral said in a report.

The park owners assured that the animals will be taken care of by experts including zoologists, veterinarians, nutritionists and animal specialists.

“SeaWorld brings a legacy of inspiring love and conservation for the ocean and marine animals, and we cannot be more excited to extend our global conservation network and mission to protect marine animals and their habitats in the sea and gulfs surrounding the UAE,” Scott Ross, chairman, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment said.