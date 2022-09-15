Midlife crisis is real, study says; millennials to experience ‘intense job strain’ at 45

A recent study released by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) has revealed that midlife crisis is real and millennials are expected to experience “maximum level of work stress” at the age of 45.

The term “midlife crisis” was coined by Elliott Jaques, a Canadian psychoanalyst, who in 1965 said the period was “when people moved beyond youthful idealism towards maturity and an acceptance of death as a reality of life.” More commonly known, the term is often applied to people who are thought to be struggling with their own mortality and, somewhere during midlife, they ditch some of their responsibilities in favor of fun.

The researchers looked into the phenomenon of a midlife crisis and found out that its consequences are actually “paradoxical and troubling” with stress levels contributing to elevated blood pressure, depression, and poor mental health.

The health repercussions it entail includes decline in basic measures of life satisfaction, middle-age upticks in intense job strain, suicide, sleeping problems, alcohol dependence, and extreme depression, among other factors.

“We believe the seriousness of this societal problem has not been grasped by the affluent world’s policy-makers,” they wrote.

Apart from work stress, other reasons which they have pointed out to be contributing factors to midlife crises were stresses of raising children, envy of others, and unmet aspirations as plausible explanations.

They also noted that rising “wisdom” could play a role in the reduced stress levels many report experiencing later in life.