Lapid pushes bill requiring ID for social media registration 

Senator Lito Lapid has filed a bill requiring social media platforms to require social media users to present proof of identification before registering to any accounts.

Senate Bill No. 1289, or the Online and Social Media Membership Accountability Act wants social media users to submit government-issued identification cards or barangay clearance for authentication. Work and school ids may also be used.

Under the proposed bill, social media companies will require existing members to submit valid IDs as a condition for their accounts to remain on the platform.

Social media users can still use different names and create multiple accounts but must be linked to a proof of identification.

“Layunin natin na mapigilan ng bagong panukala na ito ang sinuman na gumawa ng mga anonymous na account online. Higit na kailanman, ay kailangan na nating solusyonan at panagutin ang mga troll na nagpapakalat ng mga peke at maling impormasyon nang kasing bilis ng virus na kinakalaban natin ngayon,” Lapid said in the bill’s explanatory note.

Individuals who will use fake ids will face sanctions when caught.

“Kagaya po sa tunay na mundo, kailangan pong maging responsable ang bawat tao sa kanilang salita at gawa. Dapat na pong tapusin ang paggawa ng krimen at pagpapakalat ng kasinungalingan gamit ang pekeng user account sa mga social media platform,” Lapid added.