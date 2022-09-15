Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Cavite town offers 1 kilo of rice in exchange of 1 plate of mosquitoes

Courtesy: Barangay Sanja Mayor

A barangay in the town of Tanza in Cavite is offering a one kilo rice reward to those who will catch a plate full of mosquitoes.

Barangay Sanja Mayor said that this is one of their ways to combat the increasing number of dengue cases in their area.

“Siguro po ay natatandaan n’yo pa rin ‘yung kabataan ninyo na ang ang ating mga magulang ay may ganyang style: isang plato na lalagyan ng oil, iwawasiwas sa may maraming lamok at talaga naman pong nakakahuli,” Peter Aricayos, Barangay Sanja Mayor Captain said in a report on ABS-CBN News.

The strategy is to use a plastic plate with oil and use it in an area with mosquitoes.

The barangay said that they did not impose a number of mosquitoes needed to avail the rice reward.

“Kailangan po naman na kahit papaano ay makitang marami pero napakahirap po namang punuin iyon,” Aricayos added.

The program will last until September 30. The barangay already alloted 10 sacks of rice for the program.

The barangay is also conducting regular cleaning drives to intensify their fight against dengue.

