Twins in Brazil have different dads after mom slept with 2 different guys in the same day

A 19-year-old woman in Brazil have a one-in-a-million motherhood after giving birth two twins with different fathers.

The woman told a local news agency in Brazil that she had doubts which is why she opted for a DNA test.

The results of the DNA tests shocked her after only one of them tested positive with whom she thought their father was.

That is when she remembered that she slept with another man on the same day.

Photo shows twin brother from different fathers, undated photo. A 19-year-old woman had the twins from different fathers after having sex with two men on the same day in Mineiros, Brazil. (Newsflash)

“I remembered that I had had sex with another man and called him to take the test, which was positive,” she said.

Her twins case is scientifically known as heteroparental superfecundation – a “one in a million” situation. The teen mother’s case is reportedly just one of around 20 in the world.

“I was surprised by the results. I didn’t know this could happen. They are very similar,” the woman, from central-western Brazil, told reporters.

