Renaming NAIA ‘not a priority’ under Marcos admin

President Bongbong Marcos said that renaming the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is not among the priorities of his administration.

The airport was named after his family’s political rival, but the president said that he is not keen on pursuing the bill renaming the country’s international gateway.

“I haven’t actually thought about it,” Marcos said in an interview with ALLTV.

RELATED STORY: Malacañang mum on proposed changing of NAIA to Ferdinand Marcos Int’l airport

“I have no strong feelings about it. When people want to rename the airport and they get public support for it, then yes, go ahead. If not, no,” he added.

Marcos also defended his father’s decision to impose martial law.

“Martial law was declared because of the wars, the two wars we were fighting on two fronts,” Marcos said.

READ ON: Solon wants NAIA renamed Ferdinand E. Marcos International Airport

“The CPP-NPA was fomenting revolution. They wanted to bring down the government through violent means. The government had to defend itself. The second front was the secessionist movement down in the South led by MNLF and Chairman Nur Misuari at the time. He started that uprising, the secessionist movement,” the President added.

He also shared the story about his mother who even flew to Libya and witnessed the dangers of separatist movements.

“Those were the dangers and the perils that the country was facing. Most people do not realize…the communist rebels, how close they came to Manila and how close they came to large urban centers and slowly gained control,” Marcos said on Tuesday.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

