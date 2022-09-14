Rat to cash: Marikina government hands out cash for every rat caught by residents

In a campaign to stop Leptospirosis, the City of Marikina has launched its Rat to Cash campaign where residents are given cash in exchange of rats.

The campaign which started on Wednesday, September 14 will end on Friday, September 16.

Mayor Marcy Teodoro posted on his social media photos of the campaign where he can be seen handing over cash to Marikina residents.

“Unang araw ng programa ng MARIKINA sa pakikiisa ng CEMO, binibili ng lokal na pamahalaan ang mga daga para makaiwas ang mga residente sa leptospirosis,” said Mayor Teodoro.

Each rat are traded for P200 each.

The Rat to cash program was initiated by the City Environmental Management Office (CEMO) who would like to bring down the cases of Leptospirosis in the city.

As of now, three cases has already been reported in the city compared to eight cases last year.

Marikina LGU has released mechanics of the campaign with the safety procedure in catching rats.

As of now, the Department of Health has recored a total of 1,467 cases from January to August with 205 fatalities.