PH detects new over 800 Omicron cases, 8 from returning Filipinos

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The Department of Health (DOH) detected over 800 new Omicron cases in the country on Tuesday.

The Philippine Genome Center reports that the genome sequencing results showed there were 839 new cases of BA.5, 11 BA.4 and one each of BA.2.75 and BA.2.12.1.

RELATED STORY: Marcos signs EO allowing voluntary face mask use in outdoor places

The more transmissible BA.5 cases were detected nationwide, including in eight returning overseas Filipinos (ROF).

The DOH said that BA.4 cases were detected in Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos) with seven; Bicol, two and one each in Metro Manila and Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon).

There is a new BA.2.75 case detected in Metro Manila.

READ ON: PH’s mask policy for public transport, indoor areas remains in place – DILG

The DOH said that it is recommending to President Bongbong Marcos to redefine the fully vaccinated term including the first booster shot.

“We have recommended this to the President. He advised against it because it would cause more confusion, especially now that more policies are being promulgated,” DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said yesterday.

