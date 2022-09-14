PH approves importation of 150,000 metric tons of refined sugar

The Philippines would import 150,000 metric tons of refined sugar (SO 2), according to Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) Sugar Order No. 2.

Imported sugar will consist of 75,000 metric tons of refined sugar for industrial users and 75,000 metric tons for consumers.

“The intention is that the imported sugar shall be open and available for consumption by all industrial users and consumers,” read the statement.

The import amount is projected to arrive in the nation before the end of the harvest season on November 15.

As concurrent Agriculture chief and SRA board chairperson, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. approved and signed the aforementioned importation.

The value of SO 2 is half that of the contentious alleged importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar.

The SRA also issued SO 1, which details the allotment of sugar output for Crop Year 2022-2023 for domestic consumption. Its output is estimated to be 1,876,135.36 metric tons for the local sugar market.

According to the SRA, the sugar supply is projected to normalize in the following months.