OVP debunks fake news on VP Sara’s alleged daily use of presidential chopper

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) disputed internet charges and statements concerning Vice President Sara Duterte’s purported daily usage of a presidential helicopter in Davao City on Wednesday.

Following Duterte’s tweeted birthday greeting to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., OVP Spokesperson Reynold Munsayac refuted the subject, characterizing it as false news, in a Viber message.

“Fake news po yang araw-araw na gumagamit ng chopper para ihatid sa Davao kagaya ng inilalabas sa media. Manila based na po sa ngayon si VP Sara Duterte at ang family niya. Dito na din po nag-aaral ang mga anak niya,” said the spokesperson.

The claims came after Duterte praised the president for letting her to fulfill both her professional and mother responsibilities by granting her the 250th Presidential Airlift Wing (PAW).

“Thank you, PBB, and your 250th PAW (presidential airlift wing) for ensuring that wherever I may be found in the country during the day, I am home in time to tuck my children to bed. Thank you for putting a premium on the desire of a working mother to be present in her children’s lives,” she said earlier in her birthday greetings.

Moreover, Munsayac clarified that the said aircraft is only being used for official travels.

“Land vehicles din po ang ginagamit nila araw-araw. Ginagamit lang po ang chopper kapag kailangan sa official work and functions, based sa lugar na pupuntahan at (They are using land vehicles daily. The chopper is only used when needed for official work and functions, depending on the place and) urgency of schedule,” he added.

Munsayac also insisted that Duterte is keen to work efficiently, as well as “protective of government resources” at all times.