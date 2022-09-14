Dubai Police arrest 796 Beggars, 1287 Street Peddlers in first six months of 2022

The Dubai Police has released their latest data on their anti-begging drive for the first six months of 2022 on Wednesday, September 4.

From January to July, they were able to arrest a total of 796 beggars and 1,287 street peddlers.

The arrests were made under the anti-begging campaign launched by the General Department of Criminal Investigations at Dubai Police with the slogan “Begging is a Wrong Concept of Compassion.”

“It aims to reduce the number of beggars and street peddlers who exploit others’ feelings and sympathy and ensure the highest levels of safety and security,” stated Dubai Police.

Reports of the offense by the Dubai community via the Police Eye service has reached 11,974 for the first half of the year.

The ‘Police Eye’ service is a smart feature available on the Dubai Police App.

Members of the community are allowed to report suspicious activities and submit security tips in total confidentiality using the mobile application.

The service aims to maintain security and reduce crime by encouraging the public to report illegal activities and violations easily. The user-friendly application allows people to attach videos, photos or voice messages and even pin the location of the incident when filing a report.

Dubai Police reminds the public that begging is illegal in the UAE as it poses a threat to public safety and security.