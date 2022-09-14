Dubai arrests 796 beggars, 1,287 street peddlers in H1 2022

The Dubai Police said that around 800 beggars and 1,300 street peddlers were detained in the first six months of 2022. Residents reported 415 beggars using the police app, and they were apprehended.

The ‘Police Eye’ service is a feature of the Dubai Police app that allows citizens to report suspicious activity and submit security suggestions in complete anonymity. From January through June of this year, the agency received approximately 12,000 reports.

“It aims to reduce the number of beggars and street peddlers who exploit others’ feelings and sympathy and ensure the highest levels of safety and security. During the first half of 2022, Dubai Police received 11,974 reports by public members via the Police Eye service, including 414 reports related to beggary,” read the statement.

Begging is unlawful in the UAE, according to the Dubai Police, since it “endangers public safety and security.”

The arrests were conducted as part of a drive to deter beggars and street peddlers from taking advantage of locals’ kindness. Beggars frequently earn a fast cash by telling stories to elicit pity.

Earlier this year, authorities in Dubai apprehended a beggar in possession of Dh40,000. In Sharjah, police apprehended three beggars with more than Dh65,000.